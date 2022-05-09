Our task and duty is to work and create for the welfare of our homeland. Artak Beglaryan |: Morning

Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan Facebook post:

Dear compatriots, friends,

May 9 is one of the most sincere and proud days in the annals of the Armenian people, which sums up the mystery of struggle, victory and defense of the Homeland. The joy of victory and the feeling of a devoted child of the homeland will never leave us, because we continue to carry the millennial genes and values ​​of the Armenian people who are struggling, creating and overcoming hardships.

Today we value the historical events of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Defense Army with simple human feelings: pride, restraint and determination. Our task and duty is to work and create for the well-being of our homeland, the secure future of our generations, a developed and strengthened country.



With a strong Christian faith, national values ​​and strategic thinking, we will consolidate our victories in the course of history, continuing our confident course for the sake of the Armenian and guaranteed future of our Motherland.

Congratulations on the May triple holiday, which sums up our victories and national success. Eternal glory to our martyrs, thanks to whose devotion we will never deviate from the dignified path we have chosen.