“Our struggle is for new territories not to be ceded from the sovereign territory of Armenia, for Artsakh to remain Armenian, for Armenians to remain Armenian, not to make new concessions under the coercion of Armenians and Turks,” Hayrenik “party leader Artur Vanetsyan told Pastinfo. To the statement of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that 7 villages of Tavush region – Tigranashen will be transferred to Azerbaijan as a result of demarcation.

In a conversation with the media, Artur Vanetsyan drew the public’s attention to the fact that so far there has been no response from the Armenian side to the statements of the Azerbaijani side. At the same time, he reminded that up to now a number of government deputies and various officials have been announcing that there are villages in Tavush, Syunik and Ararat that are Azerbaijani.

“The Goris-Kapan highway is closed by the Azerbaijanis. The police who come and use brute force against the protesters are so strong, let them go and open the Goris-Kapan road, which has been closed for 6-7 months,” Arthur Vanetsyan said. :



The leader of the “Homeland” party also referred to the violence used during the peaceful protests, noting that the number one responsibility is the authorities.

In some cases, the police used brutal force against the participants of peaceful protests, obstructing their holding, and incidents were registered in some settlements, for example, in Gyumri. Arthur Vanetsyan considered any manifestation of violence unacceptable, regardless of who is guilty.

“Violence should not take place in our society. I want to say that if our supporters have used violence against someone, they apologize for it, but we see that these provocations are directed by the authorities. There are people who, apparently, are members of the CP, hold different positions. For example, in Gyumri, a boy who has different connections with the CP is protesting against the members of the “Resistance” movement. In other words, these are provocations clearly directed by the government. The old people were beating them with eggs, cursing, and our boys were approaching to wake them up, there was a commotion, ”said Arthur Vanetsyan, emphasizing that the authorities are responsible for all this.

At the same time, he considered unacceptable the use of brutal force by the police against the protesters.

“The police are obliged to ensure the safety of the participants of the peaceful disobedience marches, which has no other authority. “I will advise the police, who carry out illegal orders, to understand that all this will end, and our struggle is not against anything, but for Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people,” he said.