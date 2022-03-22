March 22 is the day of remembrance of People’s Actor KAREN JANIBEKYAN.

– Mr. Janibekyan, you are the son of Gurgen Janibekyan, grateful to the Armenian theater. I want to use the opportunity and remember Gurgen Janibekyan within the framework of this conversation. It is interesting how he was in everyday relations, in family, in communication with relatives, friends.

– Gurgen Janibekyan was an artist. He was sincere both on stage and in life, he was clear, childless, bright like a child. At the same time he was very strong and brave.

… Gurgen Janibekyan was sometimes contradictory. Do you know how my father married my mother? My mother, Satenik, was a beautiful, intelligent, developed, and sovereign woman. Charents and my father fought to win my mother’s heart, and my mother was married at that time. One day my father decided to kidnap my mother and her child from her husband’s house.

– Who was involved in your upbringing?

-Nobody. Nobody had time to deal with me. My father was busy with the theater, and my mother was vigilantly watching my father. lest he have a mistress. My life consisted of two very different worlds: the street and the theater. I was on the street from morning until dark. Dirty, smelly, barefoot, with scratched knees and elbows, torn face. Argument, scuffle, hooliganism – whatever I did not do. Once I met my mother by chance on the street. He was crossing the sidewalk in all its splendor, stylishly dressed, with an umbrella, beautiful. Suddenly I broke away from the “bandit” and ran to the sidewalk. Mom, I called, give me a ruble, let me buy a marjoram. Without saying a word, my mother quickly handed me the money and scared me around. Didn’t anyone see that the child called himself a mother in the form of a beggar? In the evening I would come home, become a clean, tidy, law-abiding child and immediately appear among the people whose names inspire only respect: Varden Achemyan, Avet Avetyan, Hrachya Nersisyan, I would listen to their conversations. I watched for hours how my father prepared the next role. Then my father took me by the hand to watch performances.

– How did you study at school, what were your preferences?

– Do not talk about school. I studied very badly. I was very, very upset. I changed five schools for bad behavior. As much as I was beaten and beaten because of my protruding jaw, I was called chan (jaw), and I was making a roundabout.

– Mr. Janibekyan, you are one of those intellectuals…

– I am not an intellectual, I am an actor, I am a rancher. The intellectual was Gurgen Janibekyan, Hrachya Nersisyan… The intellectual is a leader who lives with the pain of others, changes the world. The intellectual is devoted… There is no need to confuse the top and the bottom. Now, who knows how to hold a pen, calls himself an intellectual.

– Where have you been for 5-6 years? They say you took your dog, you were locked up in Garni, far from the capital, far from the theater, far from enemy-relatives…

– I was disturbed by the world, I was disturbed by the theater, I was disturbed by my friends, the authorities. I ran away. I had run away from materialism, from civility, from lack of love, kindness, dignity and majesty, from coldness, gloom, from the devaluation of art, from the humiliation of theater. From chaos. You call me an intellectual. You know, there came a time when I wanted to make money playing the harmonica in the tunnels. In my opinion, it was better to play the harmonica than to crawl under the feet of the authorities or go down to the level of playing in unskilled, tasteless performances. Will there be an intellectual playing the harmonica on the street? Եմ I am like this and I do not want to be different.

– Recently you got married for the fifth time and returned from “self-exile”.

– I loved all my women. All my children are the fruit of great love. Everyone knows that I am a very good father, I never neglect, I do not leave my children. I read in your eyes that you want to ask what I am looking for in women. I am looking for a friend, I am looking for love, I am looking for intimacy. Women are a mystery, women are strong. Women can make the man they love their king and ացնել can destroy them.

– You returned with the play “There is life in the mountains”, where you are the protagonist. Do you like what the play has to say, your image?

“Everything is born of love.” The tree, the flower, the lizard, the man are the birth of love. The most blessed, the most exalting feeling that keeps a person is pain. When you see someone suffering next to you, you should feel pain.

– Are you satisfied with today’s theater?

– What should I be satisfied with? I want a national theater, I want to see the art and concerns of an Armenian on stage. Hamlet and Don Quixote are geniuses, but our David of Sassoun, Brave Nazar, the brave man who won in Artsakh and the characters of our reality are not inferior. I want to see today’s Armenian on the stage with his historical problems, present, worries, thinking, his goodness. We have a problem to understand ourselves, our reality. The play “There is life in the mountains” is a great success, during each performance the hall is full because the audience comes to see on stage themselves, their thoughts, feelings, pains, joys, dreams…

What does it look like, we do not have a proper performance dedicated to the victorious soldier, a proper film dedicated to the Artsakh war? Why aren’t Armenian artists, playwrights and directors touched, inspired and excited by our national victories? After a break of 600 years, we gained independence, after the losses of hundreds of years, we won, we liberated land.

– What is your opinion about your son Sos Janibekyan’s acting skills? Does your fame help or hinder him?

-Is disturbing. How did the fame of Gurgen Janibekyan hinder me? When I played well, they said it was my father’s grace, my father helped me. When I played badly, they said that even my father could not correct me… I was constantly compared to my father. I “got rid” of my father’s image at the cost of great efforts, I made it clear to people that I am not Gurgen Janibekyan, I am Karen, I am a different person… Sos Janibekyan is a gifted actor. He graduated from the cameraman department of the Institute of Theater and Cinema. It is even good that he did not study in the acting department. Who knows whether the benefit would be great or the harm? I think that taste, sense of image, inner culture, observation are not taught in any university, it is all natural.

– What advice, what master classes did you give to your son as a more experienced, more skilled actor?

– You may be surprised, I taught him human lessons. I have said, never lose your head from success, never look down on anyone. There was a very good actor named Arthur, he was a talented boy. Life broke him, he could not fight, eventually he became a wanderer. If fate has been kind to you, it does not mean that you are better than others.

– Nietzsche used to say, do not insult a person. Maybe he’s Mozart…

– Do not insult a person, even if he is not Mozart նայ Look around carefully, do not look, but see, feel, live. Are there acting lessons?… Yes and no.

– Give another piece of advice to the soldier guarding the border.

“What should I say to the soldier? The soldier must tell me.” The soldier knows the value of the homeland better. I lived very difficult days, I was hungry, penniless, desperate, but I did not leave Armenia, although I always had the opportunity to live and work abroad. I must feel my land under my feet, breathe the air of my country, say good morning to people, my compatriots (good and bad) in my language.

I am very worried about emigration. My concern is not about the homeland (the homeland is strong, the homeland will live), I think about the people who seek fortune in a foreign land like a leaf falling in the wind. I portray them as poor, confused, scared, deported, and my heart aches.

Homeland… Who is the homeland, where is the homeland? The army is the homeland, the soldier is the homeland. It is easy to “love” the homeland when you do not know what or whom you love. Let us love the army, let us love the soldier. Let’s help. Let’s help the country stand up, so that the army is strong, so that the soldier is proud, so that the Armenian lives in his country. I look to the future with faith. I am sure that the Turks, poisoning themselves like a scorpion, will eventually leave the stage of history, because lies and evil can not be eternal. I am sure that our historical lands will be united. I am sure that our spirit will not be broken.

Gayane Poghosyan