Our Sony Xperia 1 II video review is up

The Sony Xperia 1 II shall be stocked in shops later this month with a $1,200/1,200 price ticket connected to it. Is it value it? We tried to reply that in our written review or you may watch Will go over one of the best options of the cellphone (and a few not so good).

Starting with the 4K display  its a Sony unique and the sharp OLED panel with HDR help paints a stupendous image. But we did discover it odd you couldt watch precise 4K video from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

For audio you should use both the front-facing stereo audio system or the three.5mm headphone jack. If you pre-ordered the Xperia 1 II, then you’ll likley obtain a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones without cost (they’ve wonderful audio high quality along with class-leading noise cancellation).

Screen apart, the triple digital camera on the again of the cellphone is alleged to be one in every of its massive promoting factors. The new Photography Pro and the up to date Cinematography Pro apps give digital camera followers loads of dials to tweak.

We discovered that we will get some nice pictures at the hours of darkness with the Xperia 1 II that may be made even higher for those who mess around with the guide controls supplied by the app. Watch the video for digital camera samples and our ideas on the picture high quality.

If you want what you see, shops in North America and Europe are already accepting pre-orders and can begin delivery the telephones in per week or two.