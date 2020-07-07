Our Samsung Galaxy A51 5G video review is out

We reviewed the Galaxy A51 early in the day this year, but there’s more to its 5G than a added support for NR networks. The written review of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is already complete now Will is ready to show you through the good qualities and cons on video.

The phone comes with a Exynos 980 chipset, the midrange 5G platform by Samsung, and that comes with better performance compared to the Exynos 9611-powered LTE version of the Galaxy A51. It even offers improved build to opt for the extra antennas, which increases a slightly more premium feel.

Will remained unimpressed with the high cost of the device – it is $500, and we doubt that everyone could shed the excess cash for a slightly better chip, camera, and battery life. After all, there still isn’t 60 fps video recording or even a telephoto camera, while the UD fingerprint scanner response time is relatively slow.

However, the great thing is the Galaxy A51 5G brings a Super AMOLED screen that is bright and colorful – Samsung surely provided the very best it has for this phone. The OS is also the latest – Android 10 with OneUI 2 on the top, the camera performance is impressive both in daylight and low-light environments.

In the finish, it’s your decision to decide if the Galaxy A51 5G’s strong points align along with your needs.