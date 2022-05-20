“Our questions have not been answered,” said Menua Soghomonyan, a member of the “Consolidation” initiative.

The parents and relatives of the boys killed in the 44-day war met today with the head of the RA Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan. The issue on the agenda of the meeting is why the investigators of the Investigative Committee do not carry out investigative actions, do not interrogate Nikol Pashinyan in case there is a prosecutor’s instruction in that issue.

Argishti Kyarmyan told the parents of the victims that the case had just been transferred to the Investigative Committee and that they needed time to study the case materials. Argishti Kyaramyan did not specify what is the reasonable time needed to study the case materials.

The meeting lasted about three hours.

