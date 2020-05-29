Our positions were reflected in European court’s advisory opinion, says former president’s lawyer – Armenian News

A lawyer for jailed former President Robert Kocharyan on Friday addressed the advisory opinion launched by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), noting that many provisions reflected in the doc had been earlier outlined in the protection crew’s positions.

Aram Vardevanyan highlighted notably the non-retroactivity precept, which he stated the Court would have freely declared unproblematic if it hadn’t noticed any drawback in any respect. “The ECHR does not have any problem at all in terms of the freedom of positions. Whenever the ECHR analyzes an issue – especially with an extensive document as this – it means there is really a problem here. Had there been no problem at all, the ECHR would not have taken it under proceeding. And what we have today is quite a useful decision, addressing specifically retroactivity, i.e. – that an act with more aggravating circumstances cannot have a retroactive effect,” he advised reporters.