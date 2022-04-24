Our nation, which marched with torches, was able to make the world heard: we are the masters of our Homeland ․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Our nation, which marched with torches, was able to make the most powerful message of our people audible to the world: we own our Homeland, stated Ishkhan Saghatelyan, NA Deputy Speaker, MP of the “Armenia” faction.

“It is impossible to break the Armenian spirit. They are constantly trying to convince our people that everything is over, there is no Artsakh, Armenia will be a Turkish corridor, and we will always remain in a defeated and humiliated state.

But our nation, which marched with torches, sent a completely different message to the world yesterday, sending the writer’s lap to all the forces that came out against our people and state.

I thank our youth, our intelligentsia, every Armenian who marched with torches in the Diaspora, in different parts of Armenia and Artsakh.

“You were able to make the most powerful message of our people audible to the world: we are the owners of our Homeland,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote.















