Our nation turns its lonely eyes to Kenosha

Yesterday, President Donald Trump recommended that Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who took a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin and killed 2 protesters, was the genuine victim.

“That was an interesting situation,” the president stated in a White House press briefing “He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like, and he fell and then they very violently attacked him, and it was something that we are looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed. It’s under investigation.”

He likewise framed the across the country demonstrations in starkly political terms. “I also want to provide an update on left-wing political violence that we’re seeing in Democrat-run cities,” he stated. “Under my administration, federal law enforcement is working with state and local authorities all over the country to comb through hours of video, track down rioters, looters, and arsonists, and bring them to justice.”

“The violent rioters share Biden’s same talking points, and they share his same agenda for our nation,” he stated.

Today, the president has actually taken a trip to Kenosha, among the swingiest cities in a swing state poised to choose his fate.

With all the race-baiting and fearmongering, it sounds as if the president …

Read The Full Article