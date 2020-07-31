Our Motorola Moto G 5G Plus video review is out

Motorola launched its cheapest 5G smartphone – powered by the Snapdragon 765. We’ve always known the Moto G to offer a compelling package at an affordable price and with the G 5G Plus, Moto brings 5G connectivity to the budget midrange segment. With a lot of other smartphones using the same processor populating this space, what makes the G 5G Plus stand out?

The phone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, making this one tall smartphone. The phone’s body is made up of a plastic frame and back panel, but we found plastic to offer a better grip than glass.

The quad-camera setup is made up of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are also two selfie cameras with a main 16MP sensor and an 8MP ultra wide.

The camera experience was mostly well-rounded, with decent Night Vision photography, good still images from the main camera, and surprisingly good 4K video – so long as you don’t enable the electronic image stabilization.

The software is much of what you’d expect from Motorola, with new customizations available for the UI. Moto Actions and Moto Display are staple feature sets from Moto and we’re glad to see them here.

There are plenty of competitors in 2020 that run the same processor, and Moto is among the cheapest. If a price of €350 is attractive, the G 5G Plus won’t disappoint. For just €50 more, you can get a OnePlus Nord, but it might be difficult to choose between the two when price is a deciding factor.