The son of the second president of the Republic of Armenia, Leon Kocharyan, was detained this morning while carrying out a protest action.

He informed live on Facebook that the citizens who were protesting with him were taken by the police to the Zeytun police station, and after holding them for about 50 minutes, they said that there was no place in the police station.

“Even now they are taking him to the Erebuni police station. Our mood is combative, we know why we do all this. “We continue the struggle, we should not be afraid of being arrested,” said Leon Kocharyan.



