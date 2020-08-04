Our military capabilities have evolved despite arms embargo – Middle East Monitor

The representative for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, stated the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities and level of deterrence have evolved despite the arms embargo and financial sanctions troubled the nation, regional media reported.

Sharif discussed that the current massive military drills in the Gulf off the tactical Strait of Hormuz, have showed that the arms and financial embargoes have had no impact on the advancement and development of Tehran’s military power.

“The enemy’s front has understood that in the defence doctrine of the armed forces, no action against Iranian national interests will remain unanswered and will be faced with appropriate and decisive reactions,” he stated, including that “with the level of self-confidence and self-reliance and the ability to localise defence equipment, systems and plans, the enemy’s tricks and plots will not be able to stop or restrict them.”

The Iranian main discussed that the United States warship is much weaker than the design utilized in the workouts, including that “the Americans and Zionists received the message of the manoeuvres well.”

