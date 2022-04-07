The founding congress of the “Arordiner” party took place today. Susanna Sargsyan was elected chairman of the party council.

“The strength of the Armenian people is behind this party. No external or internal forces are behind us. We are what we represent. We are not funded or sponsored by any force. Our Lord is God, behind us is the Creator, who created our country and nation, “Susanna Sargsyan answered in a conversation with Aravot.am, answering the question, who are their sponsors?

Arordi members are guided by the principle: “The better you know your roots, the brighter your future will be.” Our interlocutor notes that for centuries we have been deprived of our science, culture and what has been stolen from us has been used by others as a basis for the development and strengthening of their states. According to him, by removing the Armenians from their roots, one big goal is being realized – to destroy the Armenian nation. He considers the manifestation of the Armenian language to be distorted, the quality of education in Armenia to be reduced, and so on.

The “Arordins” plan to take an active part in the current political process. “We have adopted a policy that will not allow our country to be brought to a final ruin,” said Susanna Sargsyan, adding that they will pursue a change of government in Armenia. It is not yet clear how they will achieve their goal, but they have started active meetings, during which they present the impending dangers to the citizens.

The “Arordins” do not see any collaborating forces in the political field yet, otherwise they would not have formed a new party, but would have united the forces.

Nelli GRIGORYAN