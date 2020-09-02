‘Our Kids, Our Choice’ | Anne Arundel County Athletes, Parents Call For Youth Tackle Football To Resume – CBS Baltimore

GLEN BURNIE,Md (WJZ)– The fate of some youth sports programs still hang in the balance for counties throughout Maryland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Anne Arundel County, youth football has actually been canceled, and now demonstrations are appearing due to the fact that athletes desire their seasons and parents desire their kids to play.

“The parents want their kids to play, we have been following protocols like sanitizing the ball and temperature checks. The parents have been screaming ‘Our kids, our choice,’” Coach Derek Edwards stated.

Coach Alan McIn tire has actually been training football for thirty years! He returned to the youth league to coach his grand son. He stated, “we coach life not ‘go out there catch a ball, johnny run hard,’ I wouldn’t have turned out how I did it it wasn’t for the guys I had as a youth”@wjz pic.twitter.com/RpHybUbz0z — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) September 1, 2020

Protesters in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday contacted County Executive Steuart Pittman to resume youth football. John Sweeney, 13, is requiring responses.

“I asked him how he would feel if he had played a sport his whole life, and how would it feel to get cut short before high school,” Sweeney stated.

“It kind of broke my heart because I’ve been playing since I was little,” he included.

Sweeney stated …