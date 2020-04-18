Our Huawei P40 video review is up

Huawei’s flagship P collection has expanded some extra this yr, when alongside the ‘regular’ mannequin, the ‘lite’ model, and the ‘Pro’, we’re additionally getting a Pro+ in a number of weeks. And whereas the P40 lite is a P40 in title solely, the ‘vanilla’ P40 is proper now the Chinese firm’s ‘entry-level’ flagship smartphone. Sure, it might not have all of the bells and whistles, however it ought to nonetheless ship numerous what that flagship expertise is all about. Does it, although?

Well, for that we propose you get comfy, seize your beverage of alternative, popcorn too for those who should, and hit play on our newly minted Huawei P40 video review, embedded beneath on your viewing pleasure.

We’re strolling you thru all the pieces that makes the P40 fascinating, and a contender on the high-end of the smartphone world. You can discover out what we take into consideration its construct high quality, display, battery life, efficiency, and naturally – digital camera picture high quality. And we’re additionally telling you what you are lacking from the Pro and Pro+.

If you wish to study much more concerning the P40, then it’s important to learn our in-depth written review.