Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage five: The Supernovas

We check out the unusual situation of the Swedes at the Giro, remembering Gosta Pettersson’s shock win in 1971 as well as talking with Tommy Prim that, a years later on, two times ended up 2nd general.

Then there is Damiano Cunego, that was simply 22 when he won the 2004 race. Cunego looked readied to end up being Italian cycling’s following huge celebrity however, in a job that proceeded an additional 14 years, he never ever once more went close– we explore why.

Amarcord is our normal recall at The Cycling Podcast’s previous experiences at the Giro as well as in this one we sign up with Lionel as well as Daniel in the middle of a online casino in the Dolomites.