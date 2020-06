Our Giro reaches Milan after three weeks on the digital street. We set out from Budapest in Hungary, then spent a couple of days in Sicily earlier than making the acquainted journey the size of Italy, visiting the Dolomites and the Alps and now it is the final leg.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look again to the 2017 Giro, received by Tom Dumoulin, who famously needed to cease to reply the call of nature by the roadside on the stage to Bormio.