Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 20: ‘I’ll get them tomorrow’

As the race reached its decisive closing mountain levels, Froome determined to go all in and launched a long-range assault that put not simply Yates however all the opposite common classification contenders on the again foot.

Yates cracked definitively, Froome ended the day in pink however as we’ll hear on this episode there was way more to it than that.

Froome, Yates, Dave Braislford, Tom Dumoulin, Matt White and Yates’s team-mate Chris Juul Jensen are amongst those that replicate on that exceptional day.