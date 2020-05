Daniel speaks to Filippo Cauz and Leonardo Piccione, two younger writers who’re looking for to seize the poetry and emotion of the Giro of their assortment of writing, Bidon.

We additionally revisit the work of Gianni Mura and a few of the different nice writers who’ve added a literary flourish to their protection of the race.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe for Tales of the Tappe.