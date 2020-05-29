Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 18: Life of Brian

Continuing the Giro’s current custom, this episode is our ‘wine stage’ that includes Daniel’s dialog with Nygaard, whose profession in biking has taken him from press officer to group supervisor to journalist.

The Dane has labored as press officer for Bjarne Riis’s CSC group, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge, was half of the administration at Leopard-Trek and not too long ago has written and commentated on biking.

Other than biking, Nygaard’s passions are Italy, meals and wine. He now runs a wine-making enterprise in California. Pour your self a glass of one thing good and sit again for a dialog concerning the joys of Italy.