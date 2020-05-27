Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 16: An American in pink

Snowy problems produced a chilly, unpleasant day in the saddle for the cyclists yet there was no doubt regarding the cyclists were worried that such a respected phase would certainly proceed. It would certainly never ever take place today yet it has actually dropped in Giro background as one of one of the most unbelievable phases of any type of grand scenic tour.

Hampsten was not very first to the top of the Gavia that day (that was Dutchman Johan Van de Velde); as well as he did not win the phase either (that was one more Dutchman, Erik Breukink) yet the American did take the pink jacket from Franco Chioccioli (that shed greater than 5 mins) to take control of the Giro.

Over to Hampsten, that generally lives for component of the year in Tuscany, to inform the tale …