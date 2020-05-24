Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 15: The most beautiful race

In this episode of Our Giro, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and also Daniel Friebe check out the appearance of theGiro We fulfill epic professional photographer Graham Watson, that observed the dramatization of the Giro extra greater than 3 years prior to retiring to NewZealand Graham describes why the Giro was his much-loved race to photo and also watch and also recalls at a few of the most remarkable minutes– from the battle in between Stephen Roche and also Roberto Visentini in 1987, to Marco Pantani’s sparkle in 1998, to Alberto Contador coming directly from the coastline to win a years later on.

We likewise talk Italy’s feeling of design on and also off the bike with Sir Paul Smith, that created the maglia rosa in 2013, and also Andy Storey, that goes through a few of the most remarkable Italian jackets. Plus writer and also social chronicler Kassia St Clair speaks about the power and also beauty of the colour pink. There’s likewise the most recent cyclist included in Ciro Scognamiglio’s progressively diverse Giro Dream Team and also Fran çois Thomazeau plays us out with La Vie En Rose