Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 14: White-knuckle ride

We learn through American biker Christian Vande Velde, that endured a negative collision on a descent beforehand in the 2009 Giro d’Italia Vande Velde fought with the psychological element of coming down in races and also Daniel talks with him regarding just how he functioned to dominate those anxieties.

We additionally speak with Steven Kruijswijk, the Dutchman that perhaps might have won the Giro but also for collapsing right into a snow wall surface on a descent in the 2016 Giro.

There’s additionally a pointer of the Tiramis ù World Cup and also Lionel’s initiatives at making the coffee-infused treat are evaluated by FelicityCloake There’s additionally dispute from the turbo fitness instructor in Our Giro.