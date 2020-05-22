Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 12: Giro 2000

Stage 12 of Our Giro picks up the Max Sciandri story on the level the place he determined to change nationalities and swap his Italian racing licence for a British one.

Sciandri additionally remembers using the 2000 Giro d’Italia for the vegetarian Linda McCartney Foods staff and we hear from the staff’s press officer John Deering a few outstanding stage win for David McKenzie.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe do not forget that 2000 race and Marco Pantani’s comeback after being kicked out of the earlier 12 months’s Giro whereas simply a few days from clinching victory.

As we’re in Cesenatico, Pantani’s dwelling city, we glance again 12 months to the day Daniel and Lionel dropped in on the family-owned piadineria and Lionel’s try to make the standard Italian flatbread sandwiches is scrutinised by meals author Felicity Cloake. There’s additionally wine of the day and one other applicable track to play us out from François Thomazeau.