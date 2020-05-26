Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, rest day: Team Hamburger

Two days from the tip, Hampsten received a stage at Gran Paradiso – a brief, explosive highway race – which earned him a contract for 1986 with the La Vie Claire workforce of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond.

Continuing the American theme, we additionally hear from Robin Morton, who was the primary lady to work as a workforce supervisor and comply with the Giro in a workforce automobile, when the Linea-Gianni Motta workforce rode the race in 1984. The predominantly American squad had the 1966 Giro winner Motta as their lead sports activities director. Morton talks to Orla Chennaoui about her experiences working on the Giro.