The Armenian women’s national boxing team finished its competitions at the World Championship in Istanbul.

Our only representative left in the fight, Ani Hovsepyan (70 kg), lost to Irish Lisa Edel in the quarterfinals and was eliminated from the tournament. Just one step was not enough for Ani to win a bronze medal.

Earlier, Gayane Ter-Barseghyan (48 kg), Anush Grigoryan (50 kg) and Ekaterine Sicheva (54 kg) lost in different rounds.

Ashot HAKOBYAN