“These authorities used to say that in Armenia, in Artsakh, a person should live well, should live safely, should have the opportunity to plan the life of himself and his family,” the spokesman of the “Homeland” party reminded of the government’s promises during the protest march in Freedom Square. Sos Hakobyan.

He presented the picture that exists today, despite those promises.

“Only at the end of the year, 72,000 of our compatriots left Armenia for good. The debt of Armenia, that is, the debt of the Armenian people has almost doubled. No salary, no pension, nothing has been raised. “Armenians live in worse conditions, live in more dangerous conditions, the border people lose their lives every day, live under direct enemy fire,” said Sos Hakobyan.

The only solution is to stand up and fight, he said. The participants of the march chanted together: Armenia, stand up, Artsakh, stand up, Armenian nation, stand up!

“This time we are going to the end, to a decisive struggle. The change of power will be in a very short time, our struggle will be in a very short time, with a victorious end. We will have a secure, developing Armenia, a secure, strong and sovereign Artsakh. “And we will live in Armenia without a Turk,” Sos Hakobyan stressed.