Our fight is not with Mercedes in F1 Italian GP

Carlos Sainz starts the Monza race from third place, and McLaren’s form off the line in 2020 suggests that he has a chance of mixing it with the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas that start from the front row.

However Seidl insists if Sainz does get ahead of a Mercedes at the start, McLaren won’t compromise its battle for third place in the race, and especially with the teams that it is currently fighting in the constructors’ world championship.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez starts fourth and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo seventh, with the latter in particular showing good race pace.

“I think in terms of approach it will not be different to any other race,” said Seidl when asked by Motorsport.com. “We usually have good starts, and always go into lap one trying to overtake the cars in front of us.

“I am sure we will try to do the same tomorrow, but even if that would happen and we could jump one of the Mercedes at the start, then you need to find the right balance on whether it actually makes sense to fight these guys, or try to keep them behind.

“Because in the end you may lose more performance by trying to do something that is simply not possible.”

