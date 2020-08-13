Our Favorite Bets for Mavericks vs. Suns, Bucks vs. Grizzlies, More (Aug. 13)

The NBA seeding games reach a pivotal point on Thursday with four teams — Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs — are all vying for either the No. 8 seed or the final play-in spot out West.

Tonight’s games could be the deciding factor for what has turned out to be a highly entertaining postseason push in the bubble (here’s a link to how every potential scenario would play out).

Where’s the value? Our staff is here to break down their favorite NBA bets for today’s slate and has found angles in these games:

4 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

4 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Thursday NBA Betting Picks

I personally like to fade teams in must-win games because I believe the market rarely prices them properly. In these spots, I like to wait for the public money to come in and get the best price I can on the opposing team. My logic has always been that if a team finds itself in a must-win game, they’re not very good. Typically that means there’s value on the OTHER side.

Oddsmakers opened this line at Bucks -5 and it has since been bet down to…