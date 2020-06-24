Our expert answers your travel questions

The recent easing of lockdown restrictions and reports that air bridges could be introduced in the coming weeks have given Britons fresh hope that foreign holidays could still proceed before the summertime come to a detailed.

Some travel organizations have slashed holiday prices by 50 per cent as they encourage families to gamble on air bridges, and Tui – Britain’s biggest tour operator –has announced it is going to restart some of its summer holidays from July 11.

But you may still find signs that whenever holidays reunite, the options for where Britons can travel to and what they could do on those trips will be limited.

It has been reported that the proposed air bridges plan will initially involve fewer than 10 short-haul destinations. For tourists travelling from America, it has been suggested that the EU could block visitors from the united states due to America’s failure to effortlessly tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

As the uncertainty continues, the Telegraph’s Chief Consumer and Culture Editor, Nick Trend, will be answering your questions on refunds, travel restrictions and the proposed air bridges scheme.

