Our European allies are biased toward Ayatollah – Middle East Monitor

Washington wishes to trigger a system stated in the nuclear contract, regardless of withdrawing from it 2 years earlier– Getty Images

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that his nation’s European allies chosen to line up with Iran’s Ayatollah, after revealing the activation of a questionable system to re-impose UN sanctions on Tehran.

Pompeo explained that Germany, France, and Britain declined to comply with his nation to re-impose sanctions intended mainly at avoiding Iran from equipping, explaining the United States choice as “courageous.”

Pompeo’s declaration followed the European trio revealed that in 2018 when the United States withdrew from the nuclear handle Iran, it lost the legal right to execute the “Snapback” system that enables the re-imposition of all UN sanctions on Tehran.

Washington got a heavy blow in the UN Security Council recently when just the Dominican Republic voted with it on a draft resolution to extend the UN arms embargo troubled Iran.

The United States minister stressed that his nation turned to triggering the “Snapback” system after its European partners had actually left it “no other option” to keep the arms embargo troubled Iran.

