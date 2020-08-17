Our envoy will never return to the UAE – Middle East Monitor

Secretary of Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Al-Rajoub, stated the other day that the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) ambassador had actually left the UAE and will not return, Anadolu reported.

His remarks came throughout an interview with Al Jazeera news network onSaturday “Our ambassador has left the UAE and will never return back to it,” he stated

He included: “Mohamed Dahlan, the dismissed Fatah leader [who lives in the UAE], is part of the normalisation deal between the UAE and Israel.”

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace offer in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

VIEWPOINT: The Gulf’s acknowledgment of Israel opens brand-new doors, however will eliminate the imagine an Arab Jerusalem

Abu Dhabi stated the offer was an effort to stave of Tel Aviv’s prepared addition of the inhabited West Bank, nevertheless, challengers think normalisation efforts have actually remained in the offing for several years as Israeli authorities have actually made main sees to the UAE and participated in conferences in the nation which had no diplomatic of other ties with the profession state.

…



Read The Full Article