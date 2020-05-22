‘Our defenders have been socially distancing all season’ – keeping Tranmere Rovers alive | World news

When organization football was stopped briefly in March 2020 as a result of coronavirus, the Tranmere Rovers chairman, Mark Palios, designed Project Malthus, his strategy to maintain the League One club alive As he waits on fellow clubs to elect on the result of the period, which can imply their transfer, he describes why football requires to buckle down regarding its unpleasant financial scenario, and also why a club like Tranmere requires to care for its area in tough times.