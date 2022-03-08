Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of March 8.

“Congratulations from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on the occasion of Women’s Day և We bring our patriarchal blessing to the ladies։ girls.

Today we have another opportunity to reflect on the contribution and good contribution of women in families, in our national, church, state and public life, to appreciate their achievements in education, science, healthcare and many other important areas.

Our country is facing difficulties today, the hard consequences of the war have not been overcome yet; many worries are heavy on the shoulders of women who are committed to their mission with patience, zeal and courage.

Dear mothers, sisters and daughters, we pray for all of you, asking the Lord to keep you healthy under His blessing and grace, full of faith and love, to serve with the same devotion the security and happiness of your families, the progress of our homeland and people. It is through your efforts that the current difficulties will be overcome, the hope for the future will be strengthened, a generation with warm faith, patriotic and patriotic spirit will grow, to keep the path of the ascent of our people intact. May peace and prosperity accompany the people of your life and all our people by the grace of the Most High. Live with trust in God քը the prayer that is always on your lips. “Remember us, O Lord, for the sake of your people, and visit us with your salvation” (Ps. 105: 4).

May the love and mercy, grace and blessing of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us all, today and forever. Amen. “