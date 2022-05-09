Home Armenia Our compatriots who criticize us in a lost or forced way will... Armenia Our compatriots who criticize us in a lost or forced way will be grateful only after the change of power. Artak Zakaryan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 9, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Our compatriots who criticize us in a lost or forced way will be grateful only after the change of power. Artak Zakaryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Armenia “BMW” and “Mitsubishi Pajero” cars collided. Died in one passenger seat of a BMW car Morning Recent Posts Biggest cosmic mystery ‘step closer’ to solution Yahoo Finance Presents: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly Merrick Garland Confirmation Hearing— Key Takeaways Eric Holder defends Biden: Allegation ‘inconsistent with the person I’ve come to know’ Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on the Genocide commemoration day Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...