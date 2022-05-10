The deputy of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Aram Vardjanyan referred to the legal and moral aspects of the incident in Gyumri.

“The authorities of the day decided to involve a few elderly people, people of the age of our parents or grandparents, as a provocateur. To understand the situation correctly, I mention some key factual data. Our compatriots of the older generation came to the square with eggs.

They hit the boys’ car with them and gave the most ugly, inexplicable curses. At the rally, which was attended by thousands of people, only these four compatriots were deliberately premeditated and behaved in such a way. When the boys approached, the behavior became more intense with those inexplicable insults. There is a concept of provocation in criminal law, this is the case.

The question does not arise, what should have motivated our senior generation, regardless of political views, dear compatriots, war veterans, highly educated, patriotic guys who are very active in the “Resistance” movement, to swear like that, hitting with pre-made eggs, only provocation , creating grounds for instituting criminal cases and, in general, redistributing sex and whites.

It is clear that violence is never acceptable, it is unacceptable, regardless of whether the Armenian in front of you is young or young or has other characteristics. For example, when the police officers inflicted bodily harm on a young woman MP in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan in the National Assembly, he encouraged that behavior, he encouraged the behavior of a pregnant woman running over and leaving the scene. There can be no such divisive policy.

I can not but mention that in case of sufficient police force, the representatives of our older generation would be arrested in case of such behavior (only bringing eggs), and in case of swearing, force would be used against them, that is, this painful case would not happen, but the police force is happy :

Let’s remember how many cases of hooligan behavior of the government team, for which they were not even arrested. There will be no double standards. “We will have national solidarity և end,” Vardjanyan wrote.



