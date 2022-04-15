Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan issued a statement on the events unfolding around Artsakh ․

“History proves that the nations defeated in the struggle are restored, the nations that surrendered disappear.

Our compatriots in Artsakh reaffirmed with the statement of the parliament that they will not surrender. And what, is Armenia surrendering? No. The calls to surrender come only from these authorities, from the small group of people next to them. Do these calls come from cowardice or ignorance, material and personal interest, or their ideas? They are leading our state and people to ruin.

During the reign of King Trdat, the territory of Armenia was 320 thousand square meters. km, for the world at that time, with a large population. Now there are 29 thousand square meters left նվազ Armenia, and this government renounces our historical territory inhabited by our compatriots, Artsakh, the only guarantee of its existence and security of which can be either within Armenia or independently, with Armenia behind it. And Armenia undertook the obligation to support Artsakh back in 1988.

There has always been an ideological current among our people, which was especially felt during the failures and defeats, it was propagated and spread: let us surrender, reduce our demands, give up some of our national values, problems and goals in order to be able to survive. But history has shown that by giving in to that current, not only have we not been able to ensure that survival, but we have also had greater territorial and human losses. And this is explained not only by our geopolitical and territorial peculiarities, but is a common problem for all peoples.

The developed and powerful states that we envy look at have built that power and prosperity through a persistent struggle to defend their interests, not giving in to the illusions of seeming peace and survival.

Therefore, our people must stand up today, take the wheel of decision-making for the future of the country, to ensure the security of the state and the just, free and prosperous life of the people.

We must rely on our own strength to become a country – national, just, strong, modern, with which everyone will take into account. This is a solvable problem, there are many such examples in the world. And on that way we will have real allies and friends.

The first step to build such a country today is to stand by Artsakh, its rights and demands. ”