Today’s sitting of the Government is the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan He started talking about teachers’ salaries again.

“Increasing teachers’ salaries has always been on our agenda,” he said.

Pashinyan mentioned that a group of teachers applied and said that they had increased everyone’s salary, not taking into account the qualities of that teacher.

“We thought that it was not up to us to decide how much the teacher’s salary was, but for the teacher to decide for himself, and finally we planned and started the reform in the spring of 2021, giving teachers the opportunity to be certified voluntarily,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the salaries of teachers who passed certification last year will increase from May 1.

Pashinyan also spoke about the roads leading to the school, noting that children should not go to school through the “Darupos” road.

“This is one of our most important reforms, we will have very difficult discussions in the near future,” he said.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan He asked if there were any teachers who would receive a salary of 400,000 drams from May 1, the Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan He also said that they can not be, because they are just making the decision.

“They do not exist at the moment, but they will,” the minister said.