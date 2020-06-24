‘Our campsite booked up in 24 hours – we’ve got our disinfectant ready’

As soon as Boris Johnson announced a further easing of lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, the slow trickle of bookings that had begun in the beginning of June (when the Government said people could meet in groups of six) became a flood. Within 24 hours, the Wigwam Holidays glamping site I run with my husband in the rolling hills of North Yorkshire was booked out for each and every weekend before middle of August. Given that people normally book glamping trips per week or two in advance, it’s rare for us to fill up like this.

The surge has been similar in the united states: the National Caravan Council recently unearthed that 94 % of Brits intended to holiday in great britain this summer, while Sykes Holiday Cottages, that has 175,000 properties over the UK, reported a 221 per cent increase in bookings on Tuesday compared to the same day a year ago.

When we welcome our first guests next weekend, it’ll be with no contact – keys will be left in the doorway to their cabins. We are introducing a rigorous disinfection regime between each stay and extra care will be taken at touch points, such as for example door handles, remote controls, and light switches. Following their deep clean, cabins will be sprayed with Bacoban, a chemical used on aeroplanes to stop bugs penetrating surfaces for up to 10 days.

Our secluded site makes social distancing slightly easier – each cabin has its own bathroom and at the least 12 metres between them and their neighbours, but we will still have physical distancing reminders and hand gel stations across the site.

After much debate, we decided guests should be able to rent bedding, but pillows will be single use (guests can take them away or we will dump them). Wigwam Cabin mattress covers are washable and you will be disinfected between visits, while duvets will undoubtedly be left to hold for 72 hours. Because of just how long it will take to completely clean after each group of guests, we’re not accepting any single night stays.

Even though this new regimen will cost us more money, we aren’t putting our prices up. We have also frozen prices until 2021 for guests who had to delay their stays and therefore are offering date changes cost-free for any cancellations related to coronavirus – but let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

As told to Cara McGoogan