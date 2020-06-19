We’re still not to sure how covid-19 immunity works. As we inch closer to a vaccine and pin our hopes on herd immunity to allow us to safely open up communities again, the uncertainties is only going to get more pressing. Here’s a review of some of the biggest questions we’re still trying to answer.

How much immunity are we talking about? When a lot of people (i.e., the general public) talk about immunity, what they mean is protection from an illness. But for most infectious diseases, “immune” and “not immune” tend to be more a gradient than a binary. Tulane University virologist Robert Garry highlights that the flu vaccine, for instance, doesn’t give absolute protection against influenza, but instead is designed to prevent a substantial infection and keep things “from falling off a cliff.”

When we talk about immunity against covid-19, we’re mostly referring to the production of antibodies by our body’s defense mechanisms. But this really is also misleading. A preprint study uploaded this month, which measured antibody levels in patients in London, found that between 2% and 8.5% didn’t even develop detectable antibodies. Those in this group who survived disease (typically younger people) likely had to fight off infection through cell-mediated arms of the immune system—white blood cells and cytokines that directly engage and kill pathogens—rather than through antibodies that neutralize the virus.

How long does immunity to covid-19 last after infection? We really have no idea yet. There have already been sporadic reports of some individuals in the world decreasing with covid-19 twice, therefore far it’s unclear why. It’s well documented that other coronavirus infections confer only temporary immunity, sometimes lasting a maximum of a few months. Covid-19 may follow the same pattern, but it’s too early to tell.

What facets affect immunity? As Sarah Fortune at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights, it’s already well known that immunity from an infectious disease is tied to the durability and strength of the immune response during disease. An disease that causes severe symptoms is probably to lead to a stronger immune response, which may also help encourage strong and longer-lasting immunity dancing. On the flip side, a mild or asymptomatic case is probably to yield lower antibody levels, as was present in covid-19 patients in a new study published in Nature Medicine on Thursday.

In the research, researchers studied a small cohort of asymptomatic patients with covid-19 and discovered that they seemed to develop lower antibody levels. On the outer lining, this might suggest these people are not as immune to covid; but Fortune points out that you can’t draw those kinds of conclusions yet—it may be the case that those lower quantities of antibodies will still protect you from getting sick, as a new paper in Nature suggests.

We’re still maybe not totally clear how asymptomatic cases and symptomatic cases differ when it comes to immunity, because the asymptomatic cases aren’t being actively tested and identified. Nor will there be a universal definition for what qualifies as asymptomatic. Is it the total lack of symptoms? What about just moderate ones?

Other research has demonstrated that “those who have inflammation mount an immune response that’s more detectable and potentially more robust,” adds Charles Cairns, the dean of Drexel University College of Medicine. All of this growing evidence may underscore the significance of a cell-mediated immune response for fighting coronavirus.

What does this mean for developing a vaccine? At the chance of sounding like a broken record: we don’t know yet. As mentioned, we’re still uncertain what kind of covid-19 immunity we shall get from the vaccination: total, or just protection from the worst symptoms. Fortune says that for covid, we’re likely to get true protection, but we don’t know for sure—and it’s not something that individuals can just assess from antibody levels. It won’t be until phase III trials (which will directly measure the vaccine’s efficacy) that we’ll have a better sense of what the relationship between antibody levels and immunity is, and what sort of immune response a vaccine needs to elicit to provide true protection.

If as it happens pre-exposure to covid-19 doesn’t guarantee permanent or strong immunity, everybody would be recommended for vaccination. And clinical trials for studying the safety and efficacy of the vaccine would then need to include individuals from this previously infected population.