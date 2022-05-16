Any case of violence against a doctor is reprehensible. Today, our ambulance workers (according to preliminary information, the doctor և the driver) were abused while performing their professional duties. This was reported by the Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Gorg Simonyan.
“We will be consistent so that the case receives a corresponding criminal assessment,” Deputy Mayor Gorg Simonyan wrote on Facebook.
