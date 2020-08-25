JONES. KOCO5 NEWS. LATE-BREAKING TODAY, THERE WILL BE NO TAILGATING AT SOONER FOOTBALL GAMES THIS SEASON. OH AND HOMECOMING IS ALSO CANCELED THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA ANNOUNCING THIS AFTERNOON TAILGATES ON CAMPUS GROUNDS AND PARKING LOTS ARE PROHIBITED OFFICIALS SAYING WHILE THEY CAN’T CONTROL OFF-CAMPUS GATHERING GATHERINGS MASS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES ON GAME DAYS INDOORS AND OUTDOORS WHILE ON CAMPUS PROPERTY OU’S. FI

OU prohibits tailgating on campus grounds, cancels homecoming amid coronavirus pandemic Updated: 5:18 PM CDT Aug 25, 2020 The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that tailgating is prohibited on OU campus grounds and parking areas for the 2020 football season. The university’s Campus Activities Council also announced the cancellation of OU’s annual Homecoming, officials said.“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our…

