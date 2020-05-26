Otto Wallin is targeting Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte, says promoter Dmitriy Salita | Boxing News





Otto Wallin is targeting Britain’s greatest heavyweights

Otto Wallin needs a big-name battle with Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte after proving his “world-class abilities” in opposition to Tyson Fury, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The Swedish heavyweight emerged with credit score from final September’s brutal battle with Fury, regardless of struggling a factors loss, and the Brit star has since claimed the WBC belt with a stoppage win over Deontay Wilder.

Wallin needed to withdraw from a scheduled combat in opposition to Lucas Browne in March after struggling a foot damage, whereas he additionally needed to overcome coronavirus signs, however is now able to resume his profession.

The Swede boosted his popularity in a battling defeat to Fury

“Otto has finished his physical therapy for the injured foot and is returning back to boxing training,” Salita advised Sky Sports.

“The plan is for Otto to get again into boxing form and again to the fitness center as soon as they open up in New York. This week he began doing a little boxing coaching along with his coach Joey Gamache outdoors within the park.

“Otto has had a challenging several months with fracturing his foot and then overcoming Covid-19. The plan would be to have him back in the ring late summer.”

Wallin had claimed 20 successive victories forward of the Fury combat and Salita stays assured that the 29-year-old can earn a conflict with fellow contender Whyte or present unified champion Joshua.

“Otto has proved his world-class talents in his last combat versus Tyson Fury, and within the close to future might be prepared for Joshua and Whyte,” mentioned Salita.

