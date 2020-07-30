Ottawa man turns golf course into rehab ranch for horses

An Ottawa man purchased a golf course and turned it into a horse rehab ranch.”We bought it just because it was an interesting property,” stated Fred Snow, of Lake Georgia Sue Horse Rehabilitation.Snow stated it is not a charity.”We’re not even a business. This is a variety of people coming together with a hobby,” he stated.That pastime is assisting older horses that couple of desire.”Many of the horses didn’t come in in bad shape. They just hadn’t been ridden in 12 or 15 years,” Snow stated.Snow purchased the old golf course 7 years earlier.”Most of it runs on volunteer power,” he stated. “We have volunteers from 9 years old to 90 years old.”Snow explained them as individuals who enjoy horses and wish to provide brand-new life.Last year, 52 horses came through evictions all however 5 discovered long-term matches.”Most of the horses that we end up with would have gone to an auction and from the auction to a kill pen,” Snow stated.He stated he has a tough time considering that.”We get a lot of calls, ‘Would you take this horse?’ We’ve never said no,” Snow stated.For some, it is an end-of-life house.”Most of them were senior horses that came to the end of their life. They didn’t have anywhere to go and they came here,” Snow stated.For other horses, it is a rehab and a brand-new house.”A real feeling of accomplishment. It’s a feeling of relief for the horse, too,” Snow stated.”You learn to love the horses and actually fall in love with them while they are here.”

An Ottawa man purchased a golf course and turned it into a horse rehab ranch.

“We bought it just because it was an interesting property,” stated Fred Snow, of Lake Georgia Sue Horse Rehabilitation.

Snow stated it is not a charity.

“We’re not even a business. This is a variety of people coming together with a hobby,” he stated.

That pastime is assisting older horses that couple of desire.

“Many of the horses didn’t come in in bad shape. They just hadn’t been ridden in 12 or 15 years,” Snow stated.

Snow purchased the old golf course 7 years earlier.

“Most of it runs on volunteer power,” he stated. “We have volunteers from 9 years old to 90 years old.”

Snow explained them as individuals who enjoy horses and wish to provide brand-new life.

Last year, 52 horses came through evictions all however 5 discovered long-term matches.

“Most of the horses that we end up with would have gone to an auction and from the auction to a kill pen,” Snow stated.

He stated he has a tough time considering that.

“We get a lot of calls, ‘Would you take this horse?’ We’ve never said no,” Snow stated.

For some, it is an end-of-life house.

“Most of them were senior horses that came to the end of their life. They didn’t have anywhere to go and they came here,” Snow stated.

For other horses, it is a rehab and a brand-new house.

“A real feeling of accomplishment. It’s a feeling of relief for the horse, too,” Snow stated. “You learn to love the horses and actually fall in love with them while they are here.”