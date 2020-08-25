Otium Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Digital Intelligence LED Display 3500 mAH Charging Case 135H Playtime Stereo Sound Headset IPX8 Waterproof Built-in Mic for Home Office



Otium PowerPods True Wireless Earbuds



What’s Upgraded?

– The First one to have earbuds with a separate power display.

– 3500 mAh super battery capacity, Earbuds always on the run.

How To Reset The Earbuds?

1,Put the earbuds back to charging case and then quick-click the earbuds three times (both sides) until the white light twinkle twice.

2,Take the two headsets out of the charging case and touch the headsets for about 5 seconds until the headsets “blue and white lights” twinkle alternately.

3,Repeat the Bluetooth pairing steps to pair the mobile phone.

TIPS

Mono Mode – Use the left or right side separately to connect different devices.

Share Mode – Give one earbud to your lover/familiar/friend to share your moment.

Strong and Stable Connection

The most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, transmits lossless high-quality sound, ensures fast and seamless connection without audio delay, makes the music and calls smoother.

IPX8 Waterproof

Latest nano-coating technology was applied to form a protective film on the surface of the headphones, so that the headphones can be soaked in water within half-hour and can also prevents sweat from corroding internal chips.

Note: The charging case is not waterproof.

Smart Touch Control

Instant connection once is taken out from the charging case, auto connects with the last paired device. Quick double-click the left multifunctional button for previous song, quick double-click the right multifunctional button for next song.

Bluetooth Standard

Waterproof

IPX6

IPX8

IPX6

IPX7

Sound

Explosive Bass & Hi-Fi Stereo

Powerful Bass & Hi-Fi Stereo

Hi-Fi Stereo with Deep Bass

Hi-Fi Stereo with Deep Bass

Talk/Playing Time

3-5hrs

4-5hrs

4-5hrs

9 hrs

Charging Time

1hrs

1.5 hrs

1.5 hrs

1.5 hrs

Built-in Microphone

Carrying Case

Color Option

White

Black

White

red/black/blue/pink

