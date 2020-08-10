O’Sullivan slams young players for poor standards By Reuters

©Reuters BetVictor Welsh Open Final



(Reuters) – Former world primary Ronnie O’Sullivan provided a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday.

The Briton, who turned expert in 1992, will deal with Mark Williams (NYSE:-RRB- at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Monday after beating Ding Junhui 13-10

When asked by the BBC whether he believed he would stay at the top of the video game for this long, he stated the poor quality of more youthful players had actually protected his position which something drastic would need to occur for it to alter.

“You look at them and think, ‘I would have to lose an arm and a leg to fall out of the top 50’. That is why we are still hovering around, because of how poor it is down that end,” the outspoken, five-time world champ stated.

“If you look at the younger players coming through, they are not that good really… They are so bad.”

O’Sullivan courted debate prior to the competition when he stated players were being dealt with like “lab rats” as he questioned a choice to permit viewers into the Crucible Theatre amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.