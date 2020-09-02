OSU enrollment rises despite COVID-19 pandemic

STILLWATER,Okla (KFOR)– The COVID-19 pandemic has actually not decreased enrollment at Oklahoma State University.

Enrollment is up by more than 360 trainees and retention is at an all-time high this fall term despite the difficulties produced by a hybrid of online and in-person classes, according to an OSU press release.

This fall term at OSU has a 1.5 percent bump in enrollment compared to fall 2019, the press release states. Also, there are somewhat more transfer trainees this year, 1,346, and the freshman class is almost the exact same size as in 2015’s 4,144.

“Although this is a difficult time for many as we work to keep safe and battle the impact of the pandemic, we are delighted that the loyalty and dedication of our students has resulted in increased enrollment and record retention,” stated OSU President Burns Hargis “Our faculty and staff go the extra mile to welcome students into the Cowboy family and provide them a top-notch education.”

This brand-new term reveals that OSU is re-training 84.9 percent of its novice, full-time undergrads who began at OSU in 2015– a 1.7 percent boost from in 2015, and.3 percent above the record embeded in fall 1999.

“It takes a village,” stated Kyle Wray, vice president for Enrollment andBrand Management “We feel …