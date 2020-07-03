OSU announces million dollar pay cut for head football coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder held a video teleconference to deal with the internal overview of head football coach Mike Gundy on Friday, July 3, and in addition announced that Gundy agreed to take a $1 million pay cut.

Gundy’s contract was paid off by $1 million, per year was removed his current contract and his buyout reduced, in accordance with Holder.

Holder said, Gundy made a decision to make those changes by himself.

The athletic department conducted the inner review on the backlash of Gundy wearing a t-shirt for One America News Network, a media outlet known for controversy, and OSU football player’s concern of too little relationship making use of their head coach.

OSU’s athletic director said, that the internal review involved conversing with around 20 former and current Cowboy football players.

“This wasn’t about a t-shirt,” Holder said. “This was about a lot of things.”

“The missing link has been a more personal relationship with their head coach,” Holder said. “They respect him as an excellent game day coach, but they want more coaching on a personal level. This crosses all racial lines. To a man, our players want a better connection with Mike Gundy. They view him as a difference maker, and they want him to help them grow as leaders. We conveyed this message to Coach Gundy, and his reaction has been everything that you would want.”