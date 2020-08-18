Oster OGCMT309WE-09 Compact-Size 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Countertop Microwave Oven, White



Oster microwave ovens are the ideal no-hassle kitchen solution for heating, reheating, and defrosting. With six Quick Cook touch settings and 900 watts of power, Oster’s 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven offers a variety of menu choices to complement your cooking tastes and style. The compact dimensions uses minimum counter space, which makes it a great addition to smaller living spaces like galley kitchens, dorm rooms, and studio apartments. Simple, quick, and convenient, choose an Oster microwave oven to meet all your on-the-go cooking needs. Oster, legendary performance designed to last.

COMPACT-SIZE MICROWAVE OVEN: The Oster 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven features 900 watts of power and 10 power levels for no-hassle heating, reheating, and defrosting of food.

ONE-TOUCH SETTINGS: 6 Quick Cook settings include your favorites – pizza, reheat, popcorn, beverage, potato, and frozen dinner.

CONVENIENT FEATURES: This stylish kitchen solution includes a 10.6-inch glass turntable system, green LCD menu action screen, clock, independent timer, and defrost by time / weight.

CHILD LOCK: Our programmable child lock prevents unsupervised operation to keep children safe (Reset button).

DIMENSIONS: Countertop size is 14.2 D × 19 W × 11.1 H inches @ 30 lbs. / Oven Cavity is 12.6 D × 13.4 W × 8.7 H inches