OSTENT 16GB Memory Card Stick Storage for Sony PS Vita PSV1000/2000 PCH-Z081/Z161/Z321/Z641

Price:
$28.29 - $23.79
(as of Jul 27,2020 14:55:04 UTC – Details)
Product Description
-The memory card expands the storage capacity and multimedia capabilities of the Sony PlayStation Vita handheld system.
-This memory card can store save data for games, music files, photos, movies, and up to 2 full PlayStation Vita games — depending on the file sizes.
-You can transfer files from other devices or download them directly from the official online Sony store.
-Features:
-Required for most game play on PS Vita system
-Store game saves, PSN downloads, and personal media
-Provide storage for up to: 2-4 full PS Vita System games, or 6 Movies, or 2,284 Songs, or 1600 Photos
-Package includes: 1 x memory card
-Compatible with: all Sony PS Vita PSV1000/2000 consoles (PCH-1000, PCH-2000, PCH-Z081, PCH-Z161, PCH-Z321, PCH-641)
Media Storage
8GB Capacity
16GB Capacity
32GB Capacity
64GB Capacity
Movies
3
6
12
24
Songs
1142
2284
4568
9136
Photos
800
1600
3200
6400
Why you need a memory card :
Compatible with all Sony PS Vita PSV1000 2000 consoles
Required for most game play on PS Vita system
Store game saves, PSN downloads, and personal media
Store game saves, PSN downloads, and personal media
Provide storage for up to: 2-4 full PS Vita System games, or 6 Movies, or 2,284 Songs, or 1600 Photos
Compatible with: all Sony PS Vita PSV1000/2000 consoles (PCH-1000, PCH-2000, PCH-Z081, PCH-Z161, PCH-Z321, PCH-641)
Package includes: 1 x memory card