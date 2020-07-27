OSTENT 16GB Memory Card Stick Storage for Sony PS Vita PSV1000/2000 PCH-Z081/Z161/Z321/Z641



-The memory card expands the storage capacity and multimedia capabilities of the Sony PlayStation Vita handheld system.

-This memory card can store save data for games, music files, photos, movies, and up to 2 full PlayStation Vita games — depending on the file sizes.

-You can transfer files from other devices or download them directly from the official online Sony store.

-Required for most game play on PS Vita system

-Store game saves, PSN downloads, and personal media

-Provide storage for up to: 2-4 full PS Vita System games, or 6 Movies, or 2,284 Songs, or 1600 Photos

-Compatible with: all Sony PS Vita PSV1000/2000 consoles (PCH-1000, PCH-2000, PCH-Z081, PCH-Z161, PCH-Z321, PCH-641)

Media Storage

8GB Capacity

16GB Capacity

32GB Capacity

64GB Capacity

Movies

3

6

12

24

Songs

1142

2284

4568

9136

Photos

800

1600

3200

6400

